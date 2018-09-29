BUSINESS

Workers at Hilton hotels reach agreement to end strike

At the Palmer House Hilton, it’s day four of picketing for hotel workers who are on strike.

More Chicago hotel workers are going back to work.

In a statement released Saturday, Hilton representatives said they had reached an agreement with Unite Here Local 1.

Their union ratified new labor contracts with the Allegro and Palomar hotels on Tuesday. Seven other hotels, the Sheraton, W City Center, W Lakeshore, Westin Michigan Avenue, Westin River North, JW Marriott and Hotel Blake also previously signed deals.
The walkout continues at several other Chicago hotels more than two weeks after the strike started. Workers are fighting for wage increases and year-round health care.

For a full list of the hotels where the strike is ongoing, click here.
