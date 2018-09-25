BUSINESS

Workers at Hotel Allegro, Hotel Palomar reach agreement to end strike

Employees at 2 more Chicago hotels are going back to work.

Employees at two more Chicago hotels are going back to work.

Their union ratified new labor contracts with the Allegro and Palomar hotels. They join seven other hotels, the Sheraton, W City Center, W Lakeshore, Westin Michigan Avenue, Westin River North, JW Marriott and Hotel Blake that have signed deals.

The walkout continues at 17 others more than two weeks after the strike started. Workers are fighting for wage increases and year-round health care.

For a full list of the hotels where the strike is ongoing, click here.
