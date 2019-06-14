sex crime

California deputy arrested for allegedly having sex with 16-year-old boy

A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

FOLSOM, Calif. -- A Sacramento County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities say 44-year-old Shauna Bishop turned herself in to police in Folsom, California on Thursday. She was booked and later released.

An investigation began in May and authorities had obtained an arrest warrant. Bishop could face charges of child molestation and unlawful sex.

It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Bishop is a five-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. She's been on paid leave since the investigation began.

Authorities say Bishop didn't meet the teen through her work and the alleged sexual acts occurred while she was off-duty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentocrimemolestationsex crime
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SEX CRIME
22 charged in alleged child sex sting in Michigan
Former DuPage Co. probation officer pleads guilty to sexual misconduct
'It's degrading': Uber driver says rider sexually assaulted her
Chicago Pastor, tutor accused of inappropriately touching twin girls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Boy, 16, trying to sell Xbox fatally shot in front of dad in Gary
Police in contact with man involved in fatal shooting of woman in NW Side Walgreens
Son wants answers after mom's death in Dominican Republic
Alligator spotted with knife lodged in skull near Texas lake
Missy Elliott 1st female hip-hop artist in Hall of Fame
Bodycam footage released of Wisconsin shooting that left firefighter, suspect dead
Show More
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
N.C. Sheriff apologizes to innocent man who deputies tried to lynch in 1952
Toronto Raptors win first-ever NBA championship
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly sunny, windy Friday afternoon
Second gorilla born at Lincoln Park Zoo
More TOP STORIES News