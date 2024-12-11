Thousands set to begin arriving at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Wednesday

The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines will begin welcoming thousands of pilgrims Wednesday evening.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Thousands of faithful Catholics are preparing to make the pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines Wednesday.

It's for the annual Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Organizers said there will be a warming center on site because of the severe cold they will have to contend with.

The shrine in Des Plaines hosts the biggest gathering of its kind outside of Mexico every year.

On Wednesday evening, celebrations will officially begin, with an opening Mass at 8 p.m. Fireworks will follow.

And then the next day, on Thursday, it will mostly be a full day of prayer before the closing Mass in the evening.

The shrine is already surrounded by flowers. Three hundred thousand people are expected to make the pilgrimage Wednesday and Thursday.

Next to the shrine is a giant screen that will live stream the festivities in Mexico City. And similarly in Mexico City, people will see the gathering in Des Plaines.