Orland Park elementary school teacher gifted donations for mortgage payments amid 2nd cancer battle

Orland Park Kruse Education Center teacher Julie Drew has been gifted donations to cover her mortgage payments amid her second ovarian cancer battle.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- There was a special surprise Wednesday for beloved teacher who's given so much to her students over the last two decades.

Julie Drew is fighting cancer for a second time. Now, her students, colleagues and a local foundation are stepping in to help.

As an elementary school teacher, Drew helps plan what her students do each day. For instance, she thought the Wednesday assembly was mainly for their winter concert performance.

But she was in for a big surprise. The beloved teacher at Kruse Education Center in Orland Park was presented with a check to cover her mortgage payments for a year.

It was a blessing for the single mother of two. She recently bought a home, and at the same time, found out her stage 3 ovarian cancer returned after being in remission for two years.

There's not a day that's the same when you're a teacher, and that's what makes getting up and going to work with these kids. It's been a rewarding experience. Julie Drew, Kruse Education Center teacher

"This is such an amazing gift. That my kids and I can feel safe and comfortable," Drew said.

The organizations Dowling Legacy and Retirement and Gradient Gives Back are covering the mortgage and chipped in extra gifts, like spa treatments and school supplies.

Fellow Kruse Education Center teacher Gail North nominated Drew for the donation, saying Drew is an inspiration to everyone around her.

"She is the biggest advocate for these children," North said. "She has a heart. A heart of gold."

Drew said she's been overwhelmed by the way the community has rallied around her.

"There's not a day that's the same when you're a teacher, and that's what makes getting up and going to work with these kids," Drew said. "It's been a rewarding experience."

The students were also gifted a pizza party for next Friday, the last day of school before winter break.

As for Drew's cancer battle, a recent scan showed no new hot spots, and she's hopeful she'll make a full recovery.