Suspects run inside Calumet City's River Oaks Center after police chase through Chicago's South Side

The River Oaks Center Mall in Calumet City is surrounded by law enforcement after a police chase ended there.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police followed suspects into a south suburban mall on Tuesday afternoon after a chase that appeared to start in Chicago.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene at River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City. A number of police vehicles are surrounding the mall.

Chopper 7HD's camera was also rolling when the police pursuit first started in the city. Chicago police pursued the vehicle on the Dan Ryan Expressway before it made its way through South Side streets.

Then, the vehicle was seen getting onto the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway. ABC7's SkyMap7 speedometer showed the vehicle clocking speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

The driver eventually stopped at the River Oaks mall. That's when three people got out of the vehicle ran into the southwest entrance of the mall. Officers followed them into the building.

It is not yet clear if anyone is in custody or what led up to the chase. ABC7 has reached out to the Chicago Police Department, which is handling the case.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.