Man charged after gun goes off in Calumet Heights gas station, wounding 12-year-old | VIDEO

A man was charged after a gun went off in a South Side gas station, wounding a child, Chicago police said. Surveillance video captured the incident.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm after police said he accidentally fired a gun, grazing a 12-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital after suffering a graze wound to his left hand, CPD said. He is in good condition.

It's important to note that the child is OK, because surveillance video of the incident might be jarring to watch for some.

In the video, a man can be seen putting his hand into his pocket, and then, all of a sudden, a gun fires in his pants. The boy was nearby when the gun went off. ABC7 froze the video of him falling out of frame.

As the video continues, the man can be seen picking up the gun and putting it back in his pocket.

His jeans were torn from the discharge, and money from his pocket was shredded on the floor.

The incident took place just after midnight Friday inside a gas station in the 1400-block of East 87th Street in Calumet Heights. CPD said the man is related to the boy, and a gun was recovered.

It adds to what has been a concerning start to the year, with the number of young people shot in the city.

At least 27 children have been shot in Chicago since Jan. 1, 2023, three fatally.

Martin Guest, 61, is due in bond court on Saturday.

