A new survey from financial experts at BankRate found that 51% of U.S. adults with subscription services have received unwanted charges on their credit card bills.
Unwanted charges: How to avoid falling victim to surprise subscription renewal fees
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Signing up for a free trial may seem like no big deal until you forget to cancel and are being billed monthly for a service you no longer want or use.
A new survey from financial experts at BankRate found that 51% of U.S. adults with subscription services have received unwanted charges on their credit card bills.
Track your subscriptions: Go "old school" and use a spreadsheet or similar tool to track subscriptions you're paying for. Avoid the free trial trap: Signing up for a free trial? Set up a calendar alert to cancel a few days before the trial ends. Turn off auto-renewals: For services that bill annually, it's easy to lose track. Turn off auto-renewal so you can choose to cancel before being hit by a big bill automatically. If you already got dinged by an unwanted charge, try picking up the phone and contacting customer service to get it removed.
A new survey from financial experts at BankRate found that 51% of U.S. adults with subscription services have received unwanted charges on their credit card bills.
Related topics:
personal financemoneyquick tipi team
personal financemoneyquick tipi team
QUICK TIP
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News