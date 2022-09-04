Chicago crime: Man struck, killed by vehicle on Near West Side sidewalk, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on a West Side sidewalk early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
The crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Ogden Avenue, police said. A 22-year-old man was walking southbound on the sidewalk when a dark sedan struck him.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
The incident is being investigated a homicide, according to sources.
