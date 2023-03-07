WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
police officer injured

2 Chicago police officers injured in crash on Near South Side: investigators

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 7, 2023 12:28PM
2 CPD officers injured in crash on South Side: investigators
EMBED <>More Videos

Two Chicago Police Department officers were injured in a crash near Michigan Avenue and 18th Street on the city's South Side, investigators said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago police officers were hurt in a crash early Tuesday morning on the city's South Side, CPD said.

Investigators said the officers were in a marked car with lights and sirens on. They collided with a black Jeep while trying to turn onto Michigan Avenue from 18th Street just after midnight.

SEE ALSO | Northbrook woman, 61, identified as victim in I-294 hit-and-run near Sanders Road, ISP says

The officers are expected to be okay and the other driver was not hurt, police said. The crash is still being investigated.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW