Chicago traffic was affected Friday morning, after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on I-294 near Sanders Road and Northbrook.

Northbrook woman, 61, identified as victim in I-294 hit-and-run near Sanders Road, ISP says

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-294 last Thursday night has been identified.

A vehicle hit and killed Mary Porcaro, 61, near Sanders Road in the northbound lanes of I-294 in the Northbrook area just before 11:30 p.m., state police said.

ISP said she came out of a car parked on the shoulder of the expressway before she was hit. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle involved did not remain on the scene.

ISP has not provided a description of the vehicle that may have fled from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP.

