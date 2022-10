Car crashes into Chicago River after driver loses control on SW Side, police say

CHCIAGO (WLS) -- A car ended up in the Chicago River Sunday night.

The driver was near Archer and Ashland avenues in Bridgeport when they lost control and went into the water just before 7:30 p.m., according to police.

The driver was able to get out and get to dry land, and was not hurt, police said.

Police marine crews responded and pulled the vehicle out of the water.