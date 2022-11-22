SUV smashes into River North Walgreens; driver in custody, Chicago police say

Chopper7 flew over the scene, where the SUV had smashed through the front revolving door of the Walgreens.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SUV crashed into the front of a Walgreens store in Chicago's River North neighborhood Monday evening.

Chicago police said a Land Rover was traveling south on Clark when it hit the building at Ontario and Clark around 5:14 p.m.

The vehicle then reversed and slammed the building at least one more time, police said.

Chopper7 flew over the scene where the SUV had smashed through the front revolving door of the Walgreens.

Police said a 32-year-old male driver was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No one was injured in the crash.