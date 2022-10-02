East Garfield Park crash: 1 killed, driver in custody after ignoring CPD unit, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and another is in custody after a multi-vehicle crash on the city's West Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's near Hamlin and Madison at about 11:45 a.m., police said. A marked CPD unit tried to curb a Hyundai Genesis, but the driver ignored officers and continued driving before striking a Honda Civic.

The Civic then struck a parked Chevy Impala, which then created a domino effect, leaving a few unoccupied, parked vehicles hit as well, police said.

Three people were hospitalized, the Chicago Fire Department said. Two people, a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was transported to the same hospital in in serious condition.

One person was killed in the crash, the Cook County Medical Examiner said.

The driver of the Genesis was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said. An investigation is underway.