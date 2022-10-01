Fatal Accident: 2 dead, at least 2 injured in Markham car crash

Two people were killed and at least two others were seriously injured in a car crash on 159th Street near the I-294 overpass in Markham, police said.

MARKHAM, Ill,. (WLS) -- At least two people were killed in a crash Friday night in south suburban Markham.

It happened on 159th Street near the I-294 overpass.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still unclear but according to the Markham Media Director Michael Taylor, two people died and at least two more people were seriously injured. The injured were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identifies one of the victims as Carlos Mendoza, 20, of Harvey.

The crash was most likely caused by a speeding driver, Taylor said.

