Car crashes into Mount Prospect home after Des Plaines crash, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a home in Mount Prospect Prospect Monday evening, police said.Mount Prospect police confirmed the car struck the home, just off of Golf Road, and said it came from a crash in Des Plaines. Des Plaines police have not yet commented on the circumstances of that crash, nor how the car was involved in it.There is no word whether anyone was injured or if the driver of the car is in custody from either Mount Prospect or Des Plaines police.