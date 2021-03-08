Built To Last: Season 7

Season 7 Episodes:
Generating Jobs
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson and meet carpenters working at a nuclear generator, then see how electricians take care of their own during tough times.
Caring For Our Own: March 14, 2021
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they see how union brotherhood goes beyond the jobsite, learn about career pathways and remember our fallen heroes.
Building Strength: March 21, 2021
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson and explore a museum dedicated to the labor movement, also visit a town undergoing revitalization of its historic buildings.
Water Works: April 4, 2021
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they meet underwater carpenters, check out the hottest new venue for a show and learn all about clean water.
A Vehicle for Health: April 11, 2021
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they meet carpenters preparing to fight the pandemic, join a neighborhood cleanup and check out some new wheels.
Waterways Wellness: April 18, 2021
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they see carpenters' roles in the future of our waterways and discover some awesome benefits offered by various unions.
Training Tracks: April 25, 2021
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson exploring a unique workforce development program, see the world's fastest indoor track ever built and experience the trades working together.
Learning, Laughing, and Love: May 2, 2021
Join hosts Monica Pedersen and Mark Nilsson as they visit a special place that carpenters and electrician gave a facelift to, and tour an historic theater restoration.
