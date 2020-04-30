Flexibility key in job hunting during COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago staffing expert says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Finding work during the COVID-19 pandemic is not impossible.There are a lot of fields hiring right now, including truck drivers, nurses, store clerks and customer service representatives.Grocery stores are also bringing in hundreds of new workers.So how do you get one of those jobs?Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network, a staffing company in Chicago, joined ABC 7 Chicago remotely Thursday morning.A lot of companies are staffing up from a contracting perspective, she said. Hiring managers are looking for flexibility.And those who are fortunate enough to still have a position should make sure they do everything they can to add value to their organization.