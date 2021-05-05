Careers

Helping moms get back into the workforce

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many mothers have been hit hard in the pandemic, leaving the workforce in record numbers.

Now, there's an effort to get a "Mom-mentum" going and get women back to work!

Jessica Schaeffer with the LaSalle Network joined ABC7 to discuss things moms can do now to start the process of looking and what jobs might be a good fit for a mom returning to work.

The LaSalle Network is offering career coaching on Zoom. For more information, visit www.thelasallenetwork.com/workforce-momentum.
