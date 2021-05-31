Careers

Job tips for new graduates

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Job tips for graduates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Memorial Day, many graduates and their families may be looking ahead to what's next when it comes to work.

The good news is there's a lot of jobs out there right now.

Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network helps recruit people for positions all the time.

She joined ABC7 to discuss tips for the class of 2021. Her tips include utilizing career services, attending career fairs, networking, cleaning up your online image and casting a wide net.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringjobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, 2 injured in I-90 Hoffman Estates crash involving deer
Parades, ceremonies to mark Memorial Day across Chicago area
28 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
2 boys charged with McHenry roller rink fire
7-year-old swims 1 hour to shore, saving father and sister
China to allow couples to have up to 3 children
Veteran on a mission to restore military gravestones
Show More
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 years later
Chicago holding beach pop-up vaccination clinics on Memorial Day
Tulsa Massacre: 100 years later and a Chicago man's vow
WATCH: ISP squad car hit by suspected drunk driver while on side of road
Chicago riots: City still recovering 1 year later
More TOP STORIES News