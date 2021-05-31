Job tips for new graduates

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On this Memorial Day, many graduates and their families may be looking ahead to what's next when it comes to work.The good news is there's a lot of jobs out there right now.Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network helps recruit people for positions all the time.She joined ABC7 to discuss tips for the class of 2021. Her tips include utilizing career services, attending career fairs, networking, cleaning up your online image and casting a wide net.