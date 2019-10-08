Careers

Target hiring 6,000 seasonal employees in Chicago, holding events at all locations

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday season is approaching which means stores are hiring seasonal workers!

Target announced they planned to hire 6,000 additional team members in Chicago this holiday season.

RELATED: UPS hiring 5,000 seasonal employees in Chicago ahead of holiday shopping season

There will be two national hiring events, taking place in every Target location this upcoming weekend.

Hiring event details:
When: Friday, October 11-Sunday, October 13
Time: 10: 00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

RELATED: Macy's hiring 80,000 employees for holiday season

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet directly with Target store leaders and interview on the spot. Eligible candidates can also receive a conditional job offer during the weekend events.

Target said seasonal workers will start around $13/hour.

RELATED: Amazon holding job fairs across US, including Chicago, as it looks to fill 30,000 openings

Interested candidates will have the opportunity to meet directly with Target store leaders and interview on the spot. Eligible candidates can also receive a conditional job offer during the weekend events.

Applicants can also apply in advance online at TargetSeasonalJobs.com to secure and select a specific interview time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerschicagocook countyemploymentretailjobstarget
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Target to launch new loyalty program for customers in October
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire destroys historic temple in downtown Aurora
Disney Magnet School principal retires after petition called for her removal
'Hamilton' star says daughter's severe epilepsy changed priorities from acting to advocacy
Helicopter equipment crashes through Lynwood family's roof, leaves gaping hole
Waukegan man killed by SUV plowing into crowd after argument ID'd
McHenry deputy parks in handicap spot outside Chipotle, internal investigation launched
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, gorgeous Tuesday
Show More
Man charged in weekend crime spree, police chase from Hammond to Chicago
FBI tags Samuel Little as America's 'Most prolific serial killer'
Family garden shop in Humboldt Park remains constant in changing neighborhood
'Dancing with the Stars': Dance-by-dance recap
Trial for CPD officers accused of stealing drugs, cash starts
More TOP STORIES News