Target hiring 6,000 seasonal employees in Chicago, holding events at all locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holiday season is approaching which means stores are hiring seasonal workers!
Target announced they planned to hire 6,000 additional team members in Chicago this holiday season.
There will be two national hiring events, taking place in every Target location this upcoming weekend.
Hiring event details:
When: Friday, October 11-Sunday, October 13
Time: 10: 00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.
Candidates will have the opportunity to meet directly with Target store leaders and interview on the spot. Eligible candidates can also receive a conditional job offer during the weekend events.
Target said seasonal workers will start around $13/hour.
Applicants can also apply in advance online at TargetSeasonalJobs.com to secure and select a specific interview time.
