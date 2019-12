US Postal Service hiring temporary, full-time workers in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for employment, the U.S. Postal Service is currently hiring in the Chicago area.Both temporary and full-time positions are available in mail processing as well as delivery.Pay ranges from $16 an hour to just over $17 an hour.The USPS is accepting online applications until December 23-24.Visit the USPS' career website to apply: www.usps.com/careers To be considered for any of the job openings, applicants must:- Be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma- Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory- Show recent employment history- Be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment- Have a safe driving record (if applicable to position)