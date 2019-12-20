US Postal Service hiring temporary, full-time workers in Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're looking for employment, the U.S. Postal Service is currently hiring in the Chicago area.
Both temporary and full-time positions are available in mail processing as well as delivery.
Pay ranges from $16 an hour to just over $17 an hour.
The USPS is accepting online applications until December 23-24.
Visit the USPS' career website to apply: www.usps.com/careers
To be considered for any of the job openings, applicants must:
- Be 18 years old at the time of appointment or 16 years old with a high school diploma
- Be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident or citizen of American Samoa or other U.S. territory
- Show recent employment history
- Be able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening and medical assessment
- Have a safe driving record (if applicable to position)
