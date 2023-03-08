Carol Nelson leading Alvin ISD as the first female superintendent

After leading the district for 5 years, Carol Nelson is discussing her biggest challenge and the important key to a student's success.

ALVIN, Texas -- Carol Nelson believes in public education greatly. In an interview with ABC13, Nelson said Public education is the best thing we can give our children in order to continue a great democracy as well as a great society.

Nelson is the first woman to be named superintendent of Alvin ISD. She joined the district in 1989 as a teacher before becoming a librarian and principal.

Born in Galveston, Nelson first moved to Alvin when she married her husband - a fourth generation Alvin-ite.

Their three children are all graduates of Alvin ISD.

"I believe Alvin ISD offers a really good education. Public schools serve a very important piece of our communities and without public schools society would not be what it is and so, its so important to advocate and invest in our public schools" Nelson said.

According to district, about 29,000 students are enrolled in Alvin ISD, making it the largest school district in Brazoria County.