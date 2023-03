5 cars have been found and at least one person is under arrest after thieves steal 6 cars right from a dealership's showroom floor.

Gone in 40 seconds. That's roughly how long the manager at a Kentucky car dealership says it took a group of thieves to steal six high performance vehicles.

Cameras captured the thieves taking off with four of the cars right from the showroom floor.

The manager says he believes the suspects knew where to find the keys and how the security system worked.

Five of the cars have been found and at least one person is under arrest.