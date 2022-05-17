cars

Carvana's dealer license suspended in Illinois; Skokie will no longer review request to build tower

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- The village of Skokie will no longer review Carvana's requests to build a car vending tower after the company had its dealer license suspended.

The Illinois Secretary of State said the company failed to properly transfer titles on vehicles it sold. It's also accused of misusing out-of-state temporary registration permits.

SEE ALSO | Skokie approves Carvana tower near migratory bird path

The suspension may be lifted if Carvana resolves the issue.

Last week, the online automotive retailer said it would cut 2,500 jobs, or about 12% of its workforce, as it tries to bring staffing and expenses in line with sales.

ABC7 reached out to Carvana for comment, but did not receive a response.
