ABC7 anchor hosts Q&A with 'Abbott Elementary' cast members Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The stars of ABC's new hit comedy "Abbott Elementary'' will sit down for a Q&A session next week.
ABC7 Chicago Anchor and Entertainment Reporter Hosea Sanders will host the Q&A event, featuring series stars Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph. The virtual conversation, presented by the Museum of Broadcast Communications, will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7:00 p.m. You can register for the virtual event here.
A special screening of the pilot episode will follow.
"Abbott Elementary" is a workplace comedy that follows a group of teachers in a Philadelphia public elementary school. Despite the odds stacked against them, the teachers rely on each other to make it through the day and are determined to help their students succeed in life.
"What better way to celebrate Black History Month in February and Women's History Month in March than with this amazingly talented cast of the hottest comedy on television right now!" said MBC Board Member and Programming Chairperson, Andrea Darlas. "We are delighted these hard-working, successful actors are able to spend some time talking to Chicago area teachers, working professionals, students and television enthusiasts!"
Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard, is an acclaimed stage, film, and television actress. Her starring role as Deena Jones in "Dreamgirls" on Broadway earned her a Tony Award nomination. Walter, who plays Melissa Schemmenti, is an actress, comedian, producer and show creator whose film career highlights include stand-out performances in the blockbuster films "The Parent Trap," "Shall We Dance," "Bruce Almighty," and "War of the Worlds."
New episodes of "Abbott Elementary" air Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. Episodes can be viewed on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
