Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Park Ridge, police say

Victim trying to take photo of suspects when he was shot at

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Shots were fired during a possible catalytic converter theft in suburban Park Ridge Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 blk. of Granville Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., according to a release from the Park Ridge Police Department.

A victim on the scene told police they heard what sounded like a saw being used outside of their home. When the victim went outside he said he saw two men attempting to steal the catalytic converter off a vehicle parked on the street.

When the victim tried to take a cell phone photo of the suspects, one of them pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times, according to police. Both offenders then got into a black colored BMW SUV and took off eastbound on Granville to Cumberland towards the I-90 Expressway, police said.

The victim was was not injured, according to police.

The Park Ridge Police Department strongly urges everyone to not confront offenders but to call 911 immediately if they witness a crime in progress, the release said.

Anyone with more information should contact police at 847-318-5252.