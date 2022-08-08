WATCH LIVE

Chicago police: Man shot after approaching suspect under his car in West Ridge

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
27 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot after approaching a suspect attempting to take something under the man's vehicle in the West Ridge neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 7200-block of North Oakley Avenue at about 6:02 a.m.

The 54-year-old man was outside when he saw a male suspect underneath his vehicle attempting to commit a theft, police said.

The man approached the suspect and police said the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.