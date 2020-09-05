Hospital chaplains play overlooked role, provide spiritual guidance during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hospital chaplains are tasked with the spiritual care of COVID-19 patients being treated throughout the country.Chaplains often become liaisons for families who cannot enter the hospitals and see their own relatives. And for hospital staff dealing with the stress and mental toll of working on the pandemic's frontline, chaplains serve as confidants.ABC 7 spoke with Chicago-area chaplains and religious leaders of varying faiths to understand the work of spiritual care during an unprecedented time.Most described this as a completely unique experience in their careers, and each spoke about the powerful impact the pandemic has had on their lives.