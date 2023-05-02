One person was hospitalized after a Chase Bank robbery in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue in West Ridge, the Chicago Fire Department said.

1 hospitalized after mace sprayed during Chase Bank robbery in West Ridge: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The FBI responded to a Tuesday morning bank robbery on Chicago's North Side.

The robbery happened at a Chase Bank in the 6100 block of North Western Avenue at about 9:49 a.m., Chicago police said.

Police said a male offender, whose age was not immediately known, entered the bank and announced a robbery. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.

One person was transported to St. Francis Hospital after someone sprayed mace inside the desk, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene. The FBI and ambulances were there.

Officials did not immediately provide further information.

