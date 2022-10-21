Looking for the cheapest flight for the holidays? Travel expert says now is time to book

This week is the best week to book holiday airline tickets, one expert said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travel has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, one travel expert says.

Kyle Potter is with the travel website thriftytraveler.com, and he joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about some travel tips Friday.

Many Americans may be taking to the skies again for the first time in years this fall and winter, traveling to catch up with family and friends or celebrate holidays.

Potter said this week is the best week to book the holiday airline tickets.

