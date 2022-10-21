WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Looking for the cheapest flight for the holidays? Travel expert says now is time to book

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, October 21, 2022 1:23PM
EMBED <>More Videos

This week is the best week to book holiday airline tickets, one expert said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Travel has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, one travel expert says.

Kyle Potter is with the travel website thriftytraveler.com, and he joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about some travel tips Friday.

RELATED: Spirit Airlines shareholders approve $3.8B sale to JetBlue

Many Americans may be taking to the skies again for the first time in years this fall and winter, traveling to catch up with family and friends or celebrate holidays.

Potter said this week is the best week to book the holiday airline tickets.

RELATED: More travelers avoiding checking bags, according to new survey

For more ways to save on holiday travel, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.