More travelers avoiding checking bags, according to new survey

A new survey of airline passengers shows one out of six travelers' bags were mishandled this summer

More air travelers are avoiding checking baggage when they fly.

A September survey indicates that 60% of fliers reported some kind of disruption while traveling by air this summer.

Of the 1,700 Americans in the Tripit survey, one in six said their luggage was lost or delayed.

That tracks with federal statistics that show more than $1.7 million bags were mishandled last year by U.S. air carriers.

The survey also shows that 41% of fliers now said they will avoid checking in with a bag in the future; 23% said they will use their own bag-tracking technology, like an Apple AirTag if they do.

Transportation experts agree that staffing shortages at airports, combined with high travel demand are at the root of the problem.