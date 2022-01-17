cheese

Where is Gruyere cheese from? Judge rules it can be produced anywhere, not just Switzerland

Wisconsin cheesemakers believe they deserve a taste
GREEN BAY-APPLETON, Wis. -- A federal judge has poked holes in the legal arguments of Swiss cheesemakers to benefit Wisconsin's dairy industry.

Cheesemakers in Switzerland argued they should have the exclusive naming rights for Gruyere cheese since it was created by the Swiss in the 12th century.

However, in America's dairy capital of Wisconsin, Door County cheesemakers believed they deserved a taste, WLUK reported.

The U.S. district court agreed, ruling that Wisconsin cheesemakers can also use the gruyere name, despite its origins. The judge argued that American consumers view gruyere as a generic term.

The argument is similar to the fact that the term "champagne" cannot apply to any sparkling wine not from the champagne region of France.

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association hailed the court victory, which means gruyere belongs not to just Switzerland, but to Americans too.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.
