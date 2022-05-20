ChiArts students prepare for Senior Visual Arts Showcase

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago High School for the Arts students are preparing for the Senior Visual Arts Showcase.Seniors have been preparing for this moment all year."It's a long time in the making," said Chris Lin Dao-Heng, Visual Arts department head. "When they were first admitted to ChiArts four years ago, they auditioned, when they know very little; some of them are novice, some have taken a few classes, but they came in and did four years of pre-professional arts training."ChiArts works to admit novice students with no training but who have a desire to learn.The exhibition is at the Chicago Art Department. It opens Friday, May 20 and runs through May 29.