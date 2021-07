Chicago Auto Show 2021: Frequently asked questions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show, which began in 1901, is the largest auto show in North America. It has been held more times than any other auto show on the continent, staging its 112th show this year.Don't see your question? See the full list here The Chicago Auto Show is committed to providing a safe environment for all involved and will carefully adhere to the health and safety protocols and guidelines set forth by city and state officials.The show's 2021 plan begins with an electronic ticketing process. Tickets for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show will be sold exclusively online. Attendees will be able to select their preferred attendance date and time utilizing timed entrance windows designed to carefully control crowd capacity throughout each event day. Show organizers will also intentionally regulate the number of attendees throughout the day to control the number of people on the show floor at any given time.Masks are recommended for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.Masks are required for individuals that are not fully vaccinated. It is suggested that all attendees bring a mask in the event it is required for participation in one of the test tracks.You can show your ticket on your mobile device or bring a printed copy of your ticket.For the quickest entry, it is suggested that you arrive within 30 minutes of the time you selected when you purchased tickets.Your ticket is valid for the entire day you purchased. It may only be used once for entry, however.Each ticket is valid for one entry into the show. Once a ticket is scanned, it is no longer valid. If you chose to leave and come back, that is permitted (just make sure to wear your wristband).There are no discount or complimentary tickets for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show.Because of COVID-19 protocols, unfortunately, the ticket is only valid on the date selected at the time of purchase.Admission prices are as follows:$13 for adults$10 for seniors 62+$10 for children 12 and underAll tickets must be purchased online, there are no ticket booths at McCormick Place. All Ticket Sales are Final.No, an ID is not required for entry. However, it may be required to participate in a test drive.Unfortunately, because of COVID-19 protocols, we are unable to provide any free tickets this year. All attendees must have a ticket that is purchased online.Unfortunately, this year because of COVID-19 protocols, everyone must have a ticket to the show. Even infants. We'll go back to our normal policy for the 2022 show next Feburary.Yes, it appears that some of the COVID-19 restrictions that were implemented for our show will be relaxed. You can share your ticket email with a friend and they can use the tickets.Unfortunately, current COVID-19 protocols prevent the Chicago Auto Show from hosting a First Look event in 2021. First Look for Charity will be back in 2022!The public show runs July 15-19. The show opens every day at 9 a.m. It closes at 10 p.m. except for the final day when it closes at 8 p.m.The Chicago Auto Show general information line is 630-495-2282.Photography and videography is not only permitted, it is encouraged! Please feel free to take photos/videos of displays.Use of photography equipment that does not intrude on your fellow show-goers -- cameras, camcorders, camera phones and the like -- is fine by us. Just don't plan to take any crane shots, Mr. Spielberg.Yes, there are several coat and luggage checks available for your convenience. That price is controlled by McCormick Place. Generally it is less than $5 per item.The Chicago ordinance bans smoking inside all buildings as well as 15 feet within any building's perimeters. If attendees wish to smoke, they must exit McCormick Place to find designated smoking areas located 15 feet away from the building.Yes, the majority of restrooms inside McCormick Place are equipped with changing stations.Most every production vehicle on the floor is unlocked for attendees to comb through. One-of-a-kind concepts are for viewing only, and a few of the displays for high-end cars give unfettered access to select patrons.Certainly; however, all bags are subject to search at the entrances to the Chicago Auto Show.If any of your belongings are lost during your visit to the Chicago Auto Show, please check with McCormick Place security at (312) 791-6060.No, the Chicago Auto Show is an exhibition only. However, product specialists are available to answer any questions you have regarding the vehicles on display. If you are interested in purchasing a new vehicle, representatives can help direct you to a dealer that is within a convenient location from your home or office.Yes! Free WiFi is available for show attendees.Yes. There is no cost for the indoor test tracks and outdoor test drives.There are merchandise stands in the lobby of McCormick Place that will have Chicago Auto Show memorabila for sale.Children are more than welcome at the show and there are plenty of activities and fun displays they can play with at various booths.Only service dogs are allowed.Yes, each year, there are wheelchair accessible vehicles on the show floor. We never know about these in advance, but they generally appear in the Ford and FCA commercial areas.No, McCormick Place is a gun-free zone. All patrons are subject to search. It is unlikely that you will be able to bring a knife into the show.Yes.Thank you for your interest, we do not exclude any manufacturers. If an auto maker is not present at our show, it is because they have elected not to participate. We urge you to contact them and ask them why they feel they don't need to participate.