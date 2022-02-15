CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show continues at McCormick Place with First Responders/Military Appreciation Day Tuesday.
First responders, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emts, active-duty military and veterans can get in for free Tuesday and members of their group can get $5 off adult admission.
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW GUIDE: DIRECTIONS & PARKING | FAQ | MULTIMEDIA
The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 12-21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day except the final day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.
ABC7 Chicago presents '2022 Chicago Auto Show'
Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.
2022 Chicago Auto Show offering free admission for military, first responders Tuesday
CHICAGO AUTO SHOW
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News