2022 Chicago Auto Show offering free admission for military, first responders Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Auto Show continues at McCormick Place with First Responders/Military Appreciation Day Tuesday.

First responders, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emts, active-duty military and veterans can get in for free Tuesday and members of their group can get $5 off adult admission.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 12-21, with hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day except the final day, which runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors aged 62 and older, $10 for children 4-12 and children 3 and under are free when accompanied by a paying adult.

ABC7 Chicago presents '2022 Chicago Auto Show'

Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over, except when eating or drinking. Proof of COVID vaccination is not required for admission, but is required for designated food and beverage areas.
