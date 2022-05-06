chicago shooting

River North shooting: Man shot while driving downtown, Chicago police say

Man was driving on Chicago Avenue near LaSalle, Clark
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 38-year-old man was shot while driving in River North Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The man was driving east just before 9:55 p.m. in the 100-block of West Chicago Avenue, near LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, when a brown sedan pulled up, and someone inside began shooting into the vehicle from the passenger side, according to CPD.

The man was shot in the abdomen, groin and right thigh, and Chicago fire crews took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No one was in custody Friday morning.

RELATED: CPD increasing patrols downtown amid Chicago violence surge

Area Three detectives are investigating.

On Wednesday, Chicago police confirmed they were increasing patrols in the downtown area, as crime is surging.

