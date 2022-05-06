River North shooting: Man shot while driving downtown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 38-year-old man was shot while driving in River North Thursday night, Chicago police said.The man was driving east just before 9:55 p.m. in the 100-block of West Chicago Avenue, near LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, when a brown sedan pulled up, and someone inside began shooting into the vehicle from the passenger side, according to CPD.The man was shot in the abdomen, groin and right thigh, and Chicago fire crews took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.No one was in custody Friday morning.Area Three detectives are investigating.On Wednesday, Chicago police confirmed they were increasing patrols in the downtown area, as crime is surging.