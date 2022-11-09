Chicago bars in River North, Archer Heights close doors after 1 killed, 8 hurt in weekend shootings

Hush Bar in River North and Bar 171 in Archer Heights have close after Chicago shootings left a man shot and killed and other hurt over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago bars have shut their doors after shootings broke out at both.

One was deadly.

Summary closures were issued for Hush Bar on West Chicago in River North and Bar 171 on the city's Southwest Side after Sunday morning shootings.

At Hush Bar, police said gunfire started between a group and a security guard. One man died and three others were hurt.

Five people were shot outside Bar 171. Both shootings are under investigation.

