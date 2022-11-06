River North shooting: 4 shot, 1 fatally, outside nightclub, Chicago police say

Chicago police gave an update on 2 overnight shootings.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot, one fatally, outside a River North nightclub early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said a group was ejected from a club in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue about 2:10 a.m.

That group then became involved in a disturbance outside.

At least one person fired shots, and an armed security guard returned fire, police said.

A male victim was shot and killed, and the security guard was shot in the arm.

Another male victim and a female victim took themselves to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Officers on the scene applied a tourniquet and performed CPR on the person who later died, but he was pronounced deceased at Northwestern.

CPD said "the loss of life is tragic."

An arrest was made, and two guns were recovered, CPD said.

Chicago Avenue reopened just before 6 a.m.

Area Three detectives are handling the incident.

