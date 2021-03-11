chicago city council

Chicago aldermen explore guaranteed basic income proposal with expected passage of COVID relief bill

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some Chicago aldermen on Thursday are exploring a proposal to give some residents a guaranteed basic income.

It would likely amount to monthly payments for low-income residents, with no strings attached.

Alderman Gilbert Villegas, Alderwoman Maria Hadden and Alderwoman Sophia King introduced the resolution to the Committee on Economic, Capital and Technology Development of the Chicago City Council.

"Distributing cash directly to Chicago families would transform life for millions of Chicagoans for generations to come," Villegas said.

The Guaranteed Income Validation Effort pilot program will provide a $500 monthly income to 125 residents for a year to see if it will help lift people out of poverty.



The opportunity to secure a guaranteed income for Chicagoans arises in light of the expected passage of the American Rescue Plan, which, similarly to the CARES Act of spring 2020, would offer the city of Chicago discretionary funding to provide relief to residents.

The resolution, if passed, would establish that the City Council would hold hearings on the creation of a guaranteed basic income, an idea that was first raised with the launch of the Chicago Resilient Families Task Force in 2018.

Gary launched a similar program last month.

That pilot program will provide $500 monthly payments to 125 residents for a year.
