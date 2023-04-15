14-year-old boy shot near 31st Street Beach Friday evening, police say

Two teens were shot near 37th and Wabash in the Bronzeville neighborhood and another teen was shot while large crowds were present at 31st Street Beach.

Video of the scene showed large crowds gathered as police monitored the area following the shooting.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday evening near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this time, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh just before 9 p.m. and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody at this time as Area One detectives investigate.

Police have not released any further details about the incident at this time.

