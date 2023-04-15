WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

14-year-old boy shot near 31st Street Beach Friday evening, police say

Video of the scene showed large crowds gathered as police monitored the area following the shooting.

ByMaher Kawash WLS logo
Saturday, April 15, 2023 12:56PM
Three teens were shot, one fatally, in two separate Chicago shootings overnight.
EMBED <>More Videos

Two teens were shot near 37th and Wabash in the Bronzeville neighborhood and another teen was shot while large crowds were present at 31st Street Beach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday evening near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police said.

SEE ALSO: Bronzeville shooting: 2 teens shot, 1 fatally, by multiple shooters, Chicago police say

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this time, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh just before 9 p.m. and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Video of the scene showed large crowds gathered at 31st Street Beach as police monitored the area following the shooting.

No one is in custody at this time as Area One detectives investigate.

Police have not released any further details about the incident at this time.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW