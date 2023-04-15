Bronzeville shooting: 2 teens shot, 1 fatally, by multiple shooters, Chicago police say

Two teens were shot near 37th and Wabash in the Bronzeville neighborhood and another teen was shot while large crowds were present at 31st Street Beach.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he and another teen were shot just before midnight Friday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Two male victims were walking on the street when they were approached by five to six people near 37th and Wabash who fired multiple shots at them, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. A 15-year-old victim was shot in the foot and transported to Comer Children's Hospital, initially listed in good condition.

No suspects are in custody at this time and Area one detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.