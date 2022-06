2021 Chicago Bears full schedule released by NFL

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears' 2021 full season schedule was released by the NFL on Wednesday.For the first time ever, the NFL and the Bears will play a 17-game regular season schedule.The Bears already know who they will play in 2021, with games against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings both home and away. At home, the Bears will play the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. On the road, they will play the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and the defensing Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.The Bears will play the Los Angeles Rams in a Sunday night game to start the season on September 12.Saturday, Aug. 14 VS. MIAMI DOLPHINS, NoonSaturday, Aug. 21 VS. BUFFALO BILLS, NoonSaturday, Aug. 28 at Tennessee Titans, 6:00 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 12 at Los Angeles Rams, 7:20 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 19 VS. CINCINNATI BENGALS, NoonSunday, Sept. 26 at Cleveland Browns, NoonSunday, Oct. 3 VS. DETROIT LIONS, NoonSunday, Oct. 10 at Las Vegas Raiders, 3:05 p.m.*Sunday, Oct. 17 VS. GREEN BAY PACKERS, Noon*Sunday, Oct. 24 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3:25 p.m.*Sunday, Oct. 31 VS. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS, Noon*Monday, Nov. 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m.BYE WEEKSunday, Nov. 21 VS. BALTIMORE RAVENS, Noon*Thursday, Nov. 25 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving), 11:30 a.m.Sunday, Dec. 5 VS. ARIZONA CARDINALS, Noon*Sunday, Dec. 12 at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m.*Monday, Dec. 20 VS. MINNESOTA VIKINGS, 7:15 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 26 at Seattle Seahawks, 3:05 p.m.*Sunday, Jan. 2 VS. NEW YORK GIANTS, Noon*Sunday, Jan. 9 at Minnesota Vikings, Noon*Last season, the Bears went 8-8 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the New Orleans Saints. The Bears go into the season with new options at quarterback, with veteran free agent signing Andy Dalton and their first round draft pick Justin Fields. The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network.Also starting at 7 p.m. CT, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.