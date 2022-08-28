Bicyclist fatally struck on Chicago's Near South Side; driver cited for running stop sign, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old man was killed while riding a bicycle on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police said the bicyclist was riding westbound in the 400-block of W. 26th Street in the Armour Square neighborhood around 3:35 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV traveling in the same direction.

The bicyclist was pinned underneath the vehicle. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

A 60-year-old woman was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, as well as driving on an expired license with no insurance, according to police.