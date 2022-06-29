Chicago to add concrete barriers to all protected bike lanes by end of 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will be installing new concrete curbs for all protected bike lanes by the end of 2023CDOT will begin installing new pre-cast concrete curbs along Kinzie Street between and Milwaukee and Wells. By the end of the year, the city expects to add 25 miles of concrete-protected bike lanes.By the end of 2023, the city plans to upgrade all existing delineator-protected lanes to concrete curbs."Public safety is not only about our emergency response departments, it's also about creating infrastructure that makes the public way safer for all," said Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "By leveraging funds from the Chicago Works Capital Plan, we are excited to kick off the largest bike lane upgrade the city has ever undertaken. I look forward to working with the Chicago Department of Transportation and Commissioner Biagi on this project and the many more to come."Fifteen miles of existing protected bike lanes will be updated and 10 miles of new protected bike lanes will be added in 2022."Barrier protected lanes are the best way to make biking a safer and more comfortable transportation option for everyone, and this year we're adding more than ever," said CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi. "Thanks to dedicated funding from Mayor Lightfoot's Chicago Works program, we're making unprecedented safety upgrades to our bikeways network and will continue working with community stakeholders on building neighborhood bike networks to ensure that Chicago is a city where everyone has the option to ride a bike."CDOT will use a combination of traditional concrete curbs and pre-cast curbs.In addition to Kinzie Street, roads that will get concrete barrier bike lanes in 2022 will be:-Lake Street - Pulaski to Damen-Logan Boulevard - Rockwell to Diversey-Milwaukee Avenue - Addison to Irving Park, Chicago to Division, and Kinzie to Ohio.-Independence Boulevard - Douglas to Harrison-Douglas Boulevard - Independence to Sacramento-119th Street - Ashland to Halsted and Major Taylor Trail