Chicago Blackhawks trade forward Alex DeBrincat for 1st-round draft pick

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks acquired a first-round pick (7th overall) and second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 National Hockey League Draft and a third-round pick in 2024 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Alex DeBrincat, the team announced Thursday."We thank Alex for his tireless dedication to the Blackhawks organization over the last five seasons and wish him the best in Ottawa," General Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex's caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent."DeBrincat was selected by Chicago in the second round (39th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and posted 307 points (160G, 147A) in 368 regular-season games with the Blackhawks. He added six points (2G, 4A) in nine postseason contests during the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team said.The Blackhawks announced last week that they had hired Luke Richardson as their next head coach.Richardson, who served as an assistant coach for the Montreal Canadiens, replaced interim head coach Derek King.Richardson, 53, had been an assistant coach on the Canadiens' bench for four seasons.