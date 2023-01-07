Chicago Blackhawks grant Make-A-Wish for 6-year-old boy in remission from leukemia

The Make-A-Wish Foundation coordinated with the Blackhawks to give a California boy his dream job for the day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks warmly welcomed a one-day addition to their roster Friday.

The young player and Make-A-Wish recipient offered the team inspiration both on and off the ice.

While the players got ready for Friday night's game, mini 88 patiently waited his turn.

Luca Bear Bish is 6 year old and is a Blackhawks fan from California.

Friday, he and his family went to the United Center to grant the young boy his wish of being a Blackhawks player.

"It's great to have Luca and his family here," said Blackhawks Head Coach Luke Richardson. "To see the guys come over when I blew the whistle, just introduce Luca to the guys on the bench -- everybody just lights up."

The Make-A-Wish Foundation coordinated with the Blackhawks to give the California boy his wish. Luca has been battling leukemia for three and a half years, and is now in remission.

So from San Diego, his family traveled for Luca to sign the contract for his dream job for the day and to meet his favorite player Patrick Kane.

With some one on one instruction from Kane, Luca even scores!

"To have Luca her and to see him and see how excited he is to meet some of his heroes, it's pretty special," said Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. "There's things like what happened in the football game and having Luca here today you realize there is so much more to life than sports this isn't just about inspiring a hockey team it's about inspiring everyone in everyday life."

He's a shooter. Not much of a passer, but he's a good shooter," Kane said. "We had a lot of goals out there."

As for Luca, he let his play speak for itself.

His only comment about the day was, "it was fun."

Luca and his family will also attend the game. You never know when the team might need a little inspiration on or off the ice.