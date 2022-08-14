Chicago boat accident in 'Playpen' leaves 2 in serious condition, fire officials say

Boats gather in a popular spot in Lake Michigan known as Chicago's "Playpen."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were hospitalized in serious condition Saturday after a boating incident in Chicago's "Playpen."

The accident happened in Lake Michigan near Oak Street Beach around 5:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A boat was attempting to set anchor and malfunctioned, causing the boat to drift, according to the Illinois Conservation Police.

A 34-year-old Chicago woman and a 28-year-old woman from Washington, who were nearby on a raft, were severely injured, officials said.

The fire department said they received a call for two people in the water, so they elevated their response and sent five ambulances to the scene as a precaution.

When they arrived, officials found the two women, who were taken to Northwestern Hospital.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources are now handling the investigation.