Noise ordinance introduced for boaters in Lake Michigan Playpen, Chicago River

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new proposal to ban loud music in one of Chicago's most popular gathering spots for boaters.

Alderman Brendan Reilly introduced the noise ordinance aimed at the no-wake slip in Lake Michigan most widely known as the Playpen. It's a popular spot all summer long, with hundreds of boaters gathering there to party on the water.


The proposed ordinance would apply to boats in the Playpen, the Ogden Slip and on the Chicago River. Reilly said it applies the city noise ordinance that regulates the volume of music played on the city streets to boats on those waters.

Fines for breaking the rule would range from $500 to $1,500.
