Chicago police, Cook County sheriff's officers break up River North fight; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was taken into custody after a brawl in River North Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Chicago police officers along with the Cook County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported fight in the first block of West Ontario Street near the Hard Rock Café at about 3:30 a.m.Police said a valet box containing keys to several vehicles was thrown to the ground and keys were lost during the reported fight.A female suspect was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries.