Chicago police, Cook County sheriff's officers break up River North fight; 1 in custody

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 in custody after River North brawl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was taken into custody after a brawl in River North Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

Chicago police officers along with the Cook County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported fight in the first block of West Ontario Street near the Hard Rock Café at about 3:30 a.m.

Chicago mayor tries to reassure people following violent weekend downtown: 'They are safe'

Police said a valet box containing keys to several vehicles was thrown to the ground and keys were lost during the reported fight.

Robbery victims open fire on alleged thieves, unintentionally striking 2 near Chicago Theatre: CPD

A female suspect was taken into custody. There were no reported injuries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northfightchicago crimebrawlchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
Patrick Spilotro, 'good' brother of Tony and Michael Spilotro, dies
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Man says group robbed him at knifepoint at Roosevelt CTA station
Suspect in carjacking, chase that prompted NU lockdown charged
How May 4 became Star Wars Day
Mayor pushes back on reports Bally's is Chicago casino frontrunner
Show More
Missing inmate, corrections officer had 'special relationship': Police
Chicago expected to move to 'medium' COVID risk level soon: Arwady
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Wednesday
IL prepared to help out-of-state women if Roe v. Wade overturned
Brittney Griner wrongfully detained in Russia, US officials say
More TOP STORIES News